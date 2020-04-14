These celebs are campaigning against the coronavirus

In normal times, the fame, the money or the power, can adjust well to situations. But it is clear that in the face of coronavirus, we are all equal. Personalities, policies, media and sport have been contaminated, like the Prince Albert II of Monaco, the british Prime minister or football players like Blaise Matuidi. No one is immune, and celebrities such as Pope Diouf, Manu Dibango, or the former minister Patrick Devedjian have even lost their lives. In an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus, or to assist the staff hospitable, the stars are mobilized.

Rihanna, for example, did not hesitate to put your hand in your wallet and made a donation of five million dollars through her Clara Lionel Foundation, to help the most disadvantaged in the face of the epidemic. A sum to be divided between several associations, such as Direct Relief, Feeding America or the fund of solidarity of the WHO. Paris Hilton and her family, through their foundation, have allocated a cheque for 10 million dollars for the homeless of Los Angeles and for african countries which are preparing “at the imminent explosion of the epidemic”. George Clooney and his wife Amal have announced that they will pay a million dollars to be distributed between multiple organizations across the planet.

The French stars are not left out and several of them are also involved in the fight against the sars coronavirus. Thus, Nabilla and her husband Thomas Vergara have given 10,000 euros to the hospitals of France. Footballers: Paul Pogba and Frank Ribery have them donated, respectively, thirty and fifty thousand euros, for purchase of protective equipment or the Italian hospitals. The basketball player, Rudy Gobert, itself contaminated, has made a donation of 500,000 dollars to help the health system French.

L. C