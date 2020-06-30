These couples who met on the set of a movie (and who are still together)

Has the love at first sight by his/her partner to the film, has nothing original or extraordinary. Since the film exists, the film sets have been witnesses of the thousand and one stories of love. But rare are those who show a real longevity ! Because love on the big screen does not necessarily mean always.

For example, it is believed that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie who met on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci in love with the The apartmentor Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson met in the saga Twilight… And then, an accident, a couple of years later, this was the the disappointment (for them and for us).

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas : the parties in the past ?

Fortunately, we still have Marion Cotillard and Guillaume CanetKurt Russell and Goldie Hawn and a few others ! Recently, these are Ben Affleck and Ana de Arnas that fell in crazy love for each other with a movie : the lightning took place on the set of The Deep Water, an erotic thriller from Adrian Lyne (her first film since Unfaithful 2002). Since the beginning of the year 2020, the two actors never leave. But are they made to last ? Mystery of love…

