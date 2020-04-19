These films, the output of which is scheduled for 2021 may be offset

The coronavirus has already pushed the calendar in 2020. Disney shifts the outputs to turn and arm movement is a general one, affecting many of the studios, with very few exceptions. But what will happen next year ? We have already touched upon the subject, to talk to you about Matrix 4, Jurassic World Dominion and Mission Impossible 7. Today the following.

The Batman, mission impossible for the black knight ?

The release date for the Batman Matt Reeves is scheduled for June 2021. But that was before the problems of the coronavirus. However, according to the latest information, only 25% of the film was shot when the production was interrupted. It doesn’t help that Warner Bros has tried until the end to continue. A sign that is not in the favour of the film that makes Robert Pattinson for the honor. All the Batman previous came out at the same time of the year. Remains to be seen whether the studio will agree to make a sacrifice to the tradition. Otherwise, see you in 2022.

Uncharted, to an output again postponed ?

The adaptation of the video game which will offer a new major role to Tom Holland, the actor of Spider-Man, already has a complicated history. This is now 10 years that the studios are trying to produce the film. When the shooting begins, this is where the coronavirus has just upset the schedule. Initially announced in march 2021, he has already been shifted to the month of October. But given the luck general of Uncharted in cinema, there would not really be so surprised that the output was finally held in 2022. After all, that is the film Spider-Man : Homecoming 3 which will have the favour of Tom Holland.

Fantastic Beasts 3

The third installment of the adventures of Norbert Dragon also has a complicated history. The shooting of this film has already been pushed back on several occasions. His current release date is November 12, 2021. But the filming never started. As you prepare, immediately, to wait until at least the beginning of the year 2022 to discover the film.