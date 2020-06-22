Updated the 22/06/2020 15:16
These five former basketball players, revealed to the as Monaco and who made a fortune in other clubs
AS Monaco Basketball, from its rise to the elite level in 2015, has had the gift of revealing the players who went to seek their fortune in other places. A good scan to play…
1. Brandon Davies: 185,000 dollars… and 10 times more for the club!
When he arrives in Monaco, during the summer of 2016, Brandon Davies, who has dressed the t-shirt of Chalon in 2015, a season promising to Varese in Italy (13.3 points). The guys of Philadelphia, adopted child, foster child, firm on the Rock of 185,000 dollars the season, a contract quite modest, especially for an interior.
From the top of your 2.06 m, Davies has already tried the NBA, with a touch 20 points on a night in January 2014 with the 76ers in the face of Orlando. In the Rock, Davies as not to disturb the stats (10.3 points, 5.1 rebounds in 20 minutes of play), but it rises in the diet and plays for the team.
His mobility and technique for a big man, the intrigue scouts. What is more important, the majority of matches are difficult, it is best to. With the Rock Team Mitrovic, won the Leaders Cup in 2017, but he plays with a broken finger on a play-off during the defeat against ASVEL.
In the sequel, Zalgiris Kaunas-the-fact to sign and discovered the Euroleague (2017/18) to 500,000 in greenbacks of the season. The experience is conclusive, Kaunas enlargement of a season. Well seen. Davies bursts and explodes the counters.
Voted in the Top 5 of the Euroleague with 14.2 points, 5,5 rebounds), it was Zalgiris to the Final Four. Madrid wants that, but the Barcelona overcome. He obtained a passport in Cotonou (Uganda) and sign in at the club in the year 2019 a contract for two seasons at $ 2 million per year, which Brandon Davies to integrate 28 years of age on the 15 basketball players the best paid in Europe. Deserved for Brandon!
2. Dee Bost, the dragster to the price of the Euroleague
In 2016, Dee Bost is already preceded by a reputation. If the NBA (Portland) has closed the doors at the last moment, has just won the title in Poland Zielona Gora, where he was elected MVP of the finals.
Monaco decided to put the package to attract ($250,000/season), a great contract to the scale of the Jeep Elite. The leader dragster doesn’t take long to extinguish the fire in the tables of the hexagon.
The club contacts with him during the season, but it is finally in Kaunas and firm at the same time that his teammate Brandon Davies in 2017.
Unlike Davies, Bost is not required in Lithuania, and is in Khimki Moscow in the Euroleague (season 2018/19) hits the jackpot with a contract of about 650.000 dollars in the season. Bost will return to the Rock in February of 2019, currently in conversations with the DSO to stay or not.
3. Chris Evans, the tube came out of nothing
When Chris Evans is put to the test by Monaco during the summer of Bormio, in 2017, the native of Chesapeake (Virginia) is not far from being an illustrious unknown, it was through a modest Greek club, the D2 Italian and Israel.
In the Italian Alps, Zvezdan Mitrovic discover a end able to play 4 and that dunke in all senses. Coach Z decided to keep it and Monaco the sign of a modest $ 140,000 in the season.
A result, Chris Evans, during 2017/18 to do the show at the Gaston-Doctor, his dunks were amazing in the BCL (champions League) making the tour of Europe in the social networks…
Monaco won the Cup Leaders, but not for the title of champion of the Jeep of the Elite in the last second in the face to le Mans in the game 5.
Cruel. The ASM seeks to keep Evans, but receives a proposal at $ 350,000/season of Gran Canaria, in Spain; do not refuse.
Despite the statistics very correct in the Euroleague (10,3 sts), is not held in the Canary islands. Christopher Evans is located in Izmir (Turkey), before returning to 29 years of age are more modest for the Jeep of the Elite of the last season under the shirt of the promoted Orleans (14.9 points, 5 rebounds).
4. Autumn, the giant wins the bet
90,000 euros a season at the Rock in Pro B (in 2014/15) 500,000 Turkey (Sakarya) and 700,000 in Russia (Krasnodar) : Moustapha Fall (2.18 million euros) has grown a lot, now international, and has joined the ranks of the ASVEL Tony Parker.
In Monaco, ‘Soft’, coming from the Potters, had been on the rise. Antibes is collected, then promising more playing time, which is what the giant scale phenomenal will know perfectly how to take advantage of it.
5. Of the Pro B in Brooklyn
Yakuba Ouattara, when he came to the Rock in 2015, by the back 23-year-old has not experienced that ProB (Denain) and the crumbs of playing time for Chalon…
Under the orders of Mitrovic, the revelation is so sudden that spectacular. Rear of 1.92 metres built as a support point, the Yak stands out in the five, he builds pumps 3 sts and mats – very – high-altitude.
It is selected in Blue in 2016 and the key to the dream in 2017 with a “contract” signed with the Brooklyn nets in the NBA (2017).
Unfortunately, in New York, is injured and can’t compete in a match of G-League. He plays in d-League with the long Island before returning to the Rock in march of 2018.
Having recovered his best level, Yakuba Ouattara was to get to Spain this summer (Seville), a good agreement for the key, but the economic crisis linked to the Covid-19 complicates the situation a bit.