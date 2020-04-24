These fringes are trends which will to all the world

Ah, the fringe… With the short bob, it is without doubt one of the haircuts that requires a time of reflection important. And time, that falls well, we have since the beginning of this containment. The opportunity for all of the beautistas to risk it. It is particularly evident with the stars, the trend fringe is back. Camila Cabello has asked for help to his mother to shred with two forks, Bella Hadid has trusted his pair of scissors and now shows a fringe on the side while Miley Cyrus has certainly not read our tips for cutting hair without a miss, and came close to disaster. Yes, this cutting is not without danger. A scissor-kick too high, on wet hair or in the wrong direction, and the fringe becomes our biggest regret. Although there is a trick to the fly without cutting the lower wick, you can not resist this experience capillary. First obstacle : the choice of the fringe. Tapered, thick, right, on the side, like a curtain… in the Face of these different styles, the most sage advice would be to opt for the bangs suits her face shape. But, because we are not all the look of a hair stylist, expert hair ensure that some of the fringes are going to all the world. Nicola Clarke, colourist to the stars and hairstylist in the salons of John Frieda, explains to the English site “Who What Wear” : “The strip curtain is suitable for any shape of face. Simply adapt the length “. For the expert, this model is not the only one to agree to the greatest number. So, here are four fringe patterns that everyone can adopt right now.