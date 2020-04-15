These movies 2021 that may be pushed back

While several lags of films have already been announced in 2020 and beyond, notably by Disney, the fate of several others remains unknown. But we can still indulge in some predictions. Attention, this really should not be all things to all the world. Today the first part of our selection.

Matrix 4 : the problem of the calendar

We weren’t expecting necessarily a Matrix 4 this new opus in a trilogy that were thought to be complete. But it was now a little bit of curiosity, see a lot of them. But, the filming was interrupted by the coronavirus and this does not bode well. Warner Bros wants to release in the summer, and there’s a big post-production work to be expected. Also, Keanu Reeves is no longer a young first, and he also has John Wick 4 on the menu.

You bet on a release in 2022 for the Matrix 4.

Jurassic World Dominion, in the direction of the summer of 2022 ?

The sixth episode of the adventures of the dinosaurs has been much talk in recent times. Colin Trevorrow continues to work for the containment. But time does not play in favour. Here also it takes a lot of work in post-production. Historically, all of the Jurassic Park films released between may and July. Chris Pratt has a very busy schedule and Marvel may have its priority.

50% chance that the movie will be pushed back to the summer of 2022.

Mission Impossible 7, the happiness of the filming

The next episode of the adventures of Tom Cruise could managed to save its output in July 2021. How ? The shooting has not been completed due to the outbreak, which affected then Italy. But, the post-production is relatively short if we are to believe the last episodes of the saga : 2 to 3 months. But the timing looks particularly tight.