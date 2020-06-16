These movies that make us want to go on vacation !

Eat, Pray, Love From Italy, India and finally to Bali, you are going to travel with Julia Roberts on an adventure full of spirituality. A road trip to discover who we really are, this is the story of this movie to watch without moderation.

Thelma and Louise A car, breathtaking scenery, a friend by your side, and Brad Pitt in the cast, what more can you ask for this great classic ?

The myth Address Hawaii with The Myth, a funny comedy and with the participation of the sample, the inevitable Jennifer Aniston ! A good time is guaranteed !

Vicky Cristina Barcelona The decor, the music and the landscapes that bring you directly in the direction of Barcelona for a film full of sensuality. Nothing to spoil, we met with the head of a poster of the Spanish couple iconic Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem. A real journey of america !

Wild A trip full of emotions and with the aim of giving a meaning to his life, is the story of the character of Cheryl, played by the beautiful Reese Witherspoon. You are going to travel with her at the time of your road trip and take the view through these gorgeous landscapes ! A must see !

Friends forever The meeting between friends after years promise to be rich in twists and most importantly, it is very funny ! Marriage, children, careers all to evolve on their side, but the friendship is still present after all this time. This is the case in this film when several companions of the children they decide to spend the holiday together ! A movie to see, therefore, between friends, of course !

The ray of Nothing Hill Cape town-London for a trip full of romance in the company of Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, a duo that makes us dream. A film that does not get tired review !

In the nature Who has never dreamed to give it my all “live simply,” he looks like the hero of this film. For a trip full of adventures and discoveries, which have chosen the destination, the film “Into the Wild” is waiting for you !

Camping For those who do not feel adventurous enough for a road trip, don’t worry, we’ve thought of a place that is timeless : the campsite ! We found Patrick Chirac, for an unforgettable vacation. We never get tired of it !

The Beach When you said vacation, and you think that you directly to the beach, of course ! So we can say that this movie is, literally, in the topic I saw the title ! The that more has been rediscovered Leonardo Di Caprio and Guillaume Canet in its infancy. The icing on the cake, this movie was filmed on the beautiful beaches of Thailand, it is valid so full !

On the way “The rage of life”, that is, in a few words how to summarize this film. It is a little bit the thread of one of the main characters. This is the story of three friends went on a road trip to live without limits.

The tanned Go on vacation every year with his gang of mates, a true classic : exactly like the films of Tan became all the cults ! So we've finished up our suitcases as fast as possible to find Popeye and the other for a holiday under the sign of fun, that's for sure !

Bbq The adult life and the changes that accompany it disrupts relationships, especially friendship. During the holidays, a group of friends gather together and have to deal with many an upset or two. The friendship will be more strong ? With this film, to travel with friends, with a duo full of humor : Franck Dubost and Florence Foresti ! It is for a couple of hours and hours of fun under an air of vacation !

Our happy days The colonies of vacation to remind you of the good memories ? Why not immerse yourself in these memorable moments with the film “Our happy days” ! The output of the colony, in the direction of the holiday ! The fun is guaranteed !

Australia Management of Australia’s landscapes, almost unreal ! As a bonus, the duo of Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman appeals to us also in addition to the decor ! A must see !

Splash Get ready to make a jump into the ocean head first ! In this romantic film, the character of Tom Hanks falls in love with a mermaid. Attention after seeing it, you’ll want to dive and enjoy the sea !

Little Miss Sunshine A road trip in the Western united states which gives the smile to the lips once they have seen ! A movie that is a must see ! Impossible to miss it !

Sans Sarah rien ne va If you’re heading to Hawaii to forget about your ex ? There is nothing better than the beautiful beaches and the paradisiacal views to move on to something more. Peter has also had the same idea ! The only downside ? When you choose to make this trip, I was not expecting to find your ex with your new boyfriend ! A comedy full of humor that makes us want to travel. Special mention for the actor Jason Segel who plays Marshall in How I Met Your Mother and Kristen Bell, more known under the name of Veronica Mars, that one is glad to find in this movie !

The small scarves When the friends decide to go on vacation together, one is never immune to problems. But despite all the conflicts, there is nothing better than enjoying the sun with those we love, no ?

Mamma mia Direction of Greece and its wonderful landscapes, with the musical comedy Mamma mia ! Program : the sun and the background music, one is ready to go to the mediterranean !