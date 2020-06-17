These nicknames a little flattering that dan

People and royalty

The Art of Your Offera new book dedicated to Melania Trump, lifts the veil on their tense relations.

Of the cold war, but the war anyway. Between Melania Trump and her ambitious daughter Ivanka, the relations cooled off. And the new revelations distilled in The Art of Business : The untold Story of Melania Trumpbiography signed by a journalist of the Washington Postyou should not rekindle the flame at any time soon. The proof of this ? These nicknames show that they hate each other cordially.

” Melania has been extended in the process of call Ivana, ‘The Princess’ and Melania is known as ‘The Portrait’, because she is dumb as a carp “, the sliding of the author Mary Jordan. Is that the aisles felt the White House – that belies massive have become the theatre of a struggle for influence between the old model and politician of 38 years. The voluntary withdrawal, the FLOTUS has seen the eldest daughter of her husband by weaving your website as well as the mandate. To the point that Ivanka would have changed the name of the office of his mother-in-law with malice : this is no longer the ” First Lady of the nation “, but the ” First Family Office “, explains The Express. One thing is for sure, she certainly has inherited the ambition overflowing of his father Donald.