these pairs of stars forced to postpone their wedding

Around the world, the couples that were to marry in the coming months number in the thousands. The pairs of stars are not spared.

> The best known is the couple Katy Perry/Orlando Bloom. The actor had made his request there are more than a year, on February 14, 2019. The couple had planned to marry in Japan at the beginning of the summer. The singer, pregnant, has finally decided to postpone the ceremony. ” Katy was very excited to be pregnant when she would advance to the altarsaid a source close to the magazine People. They were both so thrilled that all the details of the wedding are finalized, but they delay because of the sars coronavirus. “

> Emma Stone has also been forced to postpone her wedding. The american actress, 31-year-old was supposed to marry the comedian Dave McCary on march 14. The couple, together since 2017, had announced her engagement in December 2019.

> Dennis Quaid (The Stuff of heroes in 1983, The inner Adventure in 1987, The Day after 2004) has also preferred to postpone his wedding with his bride of 26 years, Laura Savoie. The actor of 65 years has already been married three times. Notably, he had a child with actress Meg Ryan in 1992.

> Liam Gallagher (lead singer of the rock group Oasis), and Debbie Gwyther were to get married in July in Italy, the European country most affected by the pandemic. The singer asked his girlfriend in marriage during a romantic trip on the Amalfi coast in Italy. Together for six years, the couple has preferred to postpone the wedding to a later date revealed the Mirror.

> James Middletonthe brother of Kate Middleton is also expected to postpone her marriage according to the Daily Mail. In October 2019, he had made his request to Alizée Thévenet, a financial analyst with French. The couple were to celebrate their union this summer. ” It is very sad, but it is not practical to maintain the wedding in this time of crisis, has entrusted a close friend to the Daily Mail, Saturday, march 21. They would prefer to wait until all their guests are happy and able to attend. “

> The less fortunate is without doubt the princess Beatrice of York. The granddaughter of queen Elizabeth II was to marry the Italian businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on the 29th of may at the palace of Saint James in London. This future royal wedding had already been tarnished by the scandal of sexual abuse that has forced the father of Beatrice, prince Andrew, in withdraw from public life in November. The latter is blamed for his relations with the american financial Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of having sexually exploited underage girls for years before committing suicide in prison.