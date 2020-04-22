these pictures of the unpublished archives of the queen’s shared by the royal family

It is a birthday a little special as queen Elizabeth II celebrates in this April 21, 2020. 94 spring, the wife of prince Philip celebrates his sides, without any other family member, a health crisis requires. Point Meghan and Harry, busy in the embarrass from Los Angeles where they are installed. Point of Kate Middleton and William no longer, confined themselves in their residence Anmer Hall. Same thing for Camilla and Charles, recently cured of the coronavirus, and stayed in Windsor. Elizabeth II has fortunately been able to rely on the little words of each one to celebrate his birthday, like that of the duke and duchess of Cambridge, couple, loyal to the queen for many years.

Baby Elizabeth

If, in general, during birthdays, they are the kings and queens of the day who receive gifts, Elizabeth II has done a nice exception to blow his 94th birthday. On the social networks of the official account of the royal family, a video of an exceptional nature has been published. Why ? Because it is a compilation of archive footage of queen Elizabeth II at various ages of his youth. We can see her play with her stroller, to share many moments of complicity with her younger sister, princess Margaret, to do the gardening, ride a horse – his great passion – or even share the dance with other members of his family. These memories have been greeted by thousands of fans of the royal family who have a new

Find this article on Here“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article on Here

VIDEO Matthew Delormeau : this project risk away from TPMP

PHOTO Camille Gottlieb : for the first time, the daughter of Stephanie of Monaco reveals itself completely in the natural

VIDEO Deal : Caroline Margeridon sign a new sales record for a bust of Napoleon

Fanny Agostini, the ex-host of Thalassa, unveils her beautiful baby bump on Instagram

Zahia reveals that her dream is to be confined and it is amazing

“data-reactid=”23″>VIDEO Matthew Delormeau : this project risk away from TPMP

PHOTO Camille Gottlieb : for the first time, the daughter of Stephanie of Monaco reveals itself completely in the natural

VIDEO Deal : Caroline Margeridon sign a new sales record for a bust of Napoleon

Fanny Agostini, the ex-host of Thalassa, unveils her beautiful baby bump on Instagram

Zahia reveals that her dream is to be confined and it is amazing