these pieces will hit !

While the world is still in confinement, stars such as Nicki Minaj, Camila Cabello and Beyoncé have decided to sing

Many celebrities come together to entertain viewers during this confinement period. This is the case of Nicki Minaj, Camila Cabello, or even Beyoncé. MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

It is now over a month and several weeks a big part of the world is in containment. Indeed, the spread of the coronavirus was such thatit was therefore necessary to put in place stringent measures.

Then necessarily, the citizens do not really have the moral. Many are the celebrities who get together for their change ideas.

Well, yes ! In the United States, the biggest names of the music always make everything possible to participate in the great movements. For example, to increase the ranks in the Billboard charts.

Last week, a number of well-known personalities have, therefore, put in a line of new music … While others have recruited superstars beautiful voice, in order to spice up their single.

Among them, Nicki Minaj, Camila Cabello, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande have lent their voice to wonderful melodies.

Nicki Minaj, Camila Cabello : Their songs are a hit !

Doja Cat has, therefore, decided to appeal to Nicki Minaj. The goal ? Add some shine to the single, ” Say So“. A real gem isn’t it !

So well that this song has so been ranked the number one of the top five talents on the pop on the Hot 100. Thanks to the participation of Nicki Minajthe career of Doja Cat might take off more.

Same thing for Camila Cabello with her hit ” My Oh My “. The young woman hope that this one will have a lot of success !

And exactly ! The new version with DaBaby like a lot to its fans. These rush then to hear this beautiful song.

One thing is for sure ! This again its proved a massive hit ! It could then allow the star to be a major victory in the top Hot 100.

