these public apology to Jennifer Aniston, who have sealed their reconciliation

Nearly fifteen years after having been at the heart of the divorce the most newsworthy years of the 2000s, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have reconciled to the delight of their fans nostalgic. If many had hoped a return of flame, it seems that the two are now good friends. As reported in the Mirror this Thursday, may 14th, the first stone of this reconciliation has been asked by Brad Pitt.

In 2011, six years after their divorce, the actor then in a relationship with Angelina Jolie is back on their wedding with these words : “I began to have enough to spend my time sitting on the couch, a joint in the hand, secretly. It was pathetic, he said to Parade Magazine. I think that my marriage had something to do in there.” This was followed by a statement by Angelina Jolie, “the woman [qu’il] love it.”

“I didn’t want to say that Jen was boring’

After receiving a storm of criticism for these remarks, he made clear in a statement to Access Hollywood, and took the opportunity to praise the actress of Friends , who will soon find his colleagues : “Jen is a woman incredibly generous, loving and hilarious, and she remains my friend. I didn’t want to say that Jen was dull, but that I was becoming dull to myself, and that I was the only one responsible.”

Now divorced after both remarried him with Angelina Jolie and she’s with Justin Theroux-Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are on good terms. In February 2019, the

