these stars are committed to the planet

This Friday, June 5, is the world environment day! While climate change is increasingly threatening, the question of the preservation of the planet is more topical than ever. The opportunity to do a little tour of those celebs who are committed to the green cause.

At the time of the world environment, Day global warming has never been at the heart of discussions. And because, if we do not act now, the consequences could be irreversible. All the world must mobilize… including our celebrities, many of which are engaging in the green cause.

How to talk to the stars, eco-friendly not to mention Leonardo DiCaprio. In 1998, the Hollywood actor has created his own foundation, Earth Alliance, Therefore, he continues to travel the world to promote his action and continued donations for the protection of the planet. He made a gift of $ 5 million to the Amazon in 2019, as well as $ 3 million for the recent fires in Australia.

Hollywood goes green

A commitment that the actor of Titanic claims high and strong. Oscars in 2016, when his speech was crowned best actor for The RevenantLeo did not hesitate to evoke our beloved planet. “Climate change is real, and it is happening now. It is the threat more urgent for our species as a whole, and we need to work collectively, together, and stop beating around the bush”, he said.

On his side, Natalie Portman is committed to the environment, in particular through the defense of the cause of animals. Vegetarian from a young age and vegan since 2011, the star of Black Swan is the ambassador of the first line of shoes eco-friendly Dior. It also supports the openly PETA association, the association for the rights of animals. “I am more and more convinced by the idea that the way we treat animals is strongly related to our relationship with the world itself,” she said at the twenty-seventh ceremony of the EMA awards.

Mélanie Laurent, Marion Cotillard : activists Greenpeace

And our celebrity hex also put the main (green) to the dough. In 2015, the actress and director Mélanie Laurent co-directed with Cyril Dion documentary Tomorrow film, engaged, and full of hope for the planet. But her fight does not stop there: after becoming vegetarian, the actress of 37 years oscillates between his lectures and his collaboration with Greenpeace,.

And it is not the only one to lend its support to the famous NGOs. Since 2001, Marion Cotillard supports Greenpeace through many actions such as Guardians of the ancient Forests, the Drawings for the climate, or Dépoussiérons the chemical industry. The actress is also the co-producer of a documentary directed by Flore Vasseur, highlighting activists from around the world.

A conscience green it holds of his education. “I received an education based on respect. Of oneself, of others, of the place where one lives. (…) Therefore, it is extremely important to relearn how to connect with nature, with what you eat, what you drink, what you consume”, she said to IT.