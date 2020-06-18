These stars who have had the same ex (PHOTOS)

These stars have had the same ex !

Love grows and wanes. And this rule should not escape the world of celebrity ! Many celebrities are outputs with the same people. This is the case of actresses Kirsten Dunst and Reese Witherspoon, all of which have the two had a romantic relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

This is also the case of two best friends, in life as on the screen… Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox. In fact, all the two had a romantic relationship with the lead singer of the band Counting Crows, Adam Duritz. And this has not tarnished your friendship !

As opposed to Drew Barrymore, who has had a loving relationship with Fabrizio Moretti (drummer band the strokes), before you do so with the actress Kristen Wiig (My best friends). In this regard, Drew Barrymore would have qualified their relationship as “crazy and incestuous”…

