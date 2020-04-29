These streaming services offer free trials or discounts

If you have already crossed it on Netflix and Hulu during the outbreak of coronavirus, and there is nothing left on your DVR, except for the last season of this show to the CW that you are complete a day, we suggest you try a different streaming service and expand your horizons of viewing. And there is no better time than now to do that, as several streaming services and cable networks pay currently offer free trials of 30 days, or reduced prices for new subscribers in order to help families to spend the time safely and with happiness of all in his handling of social. So check out the list below and get busy to find your next bingewatch.

All the streaming services for television, sports, documentaries, movies, etc ..

Acorn TV

Miss Fisher and the crypt of tears

Photo: Acorn TV

Acorn TV is a streaming service dedicated to provide you with programs from the United Kingdom and beyond. The service, available in the United States and Canada, is currently offering a free 30-day trial for new subscribers. Those interested can register on Acorn TV with the special code FREE30.

Recommendations: Slings & Arrows, Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, The Hour

CBS All Access

Patrick Stewart, Star Trek: Picard

Photo: Trae Patton / CBS

Before the finale of Star Trek: Picard on the 26th of march, Sir Patrick Stewart has announced that fans will have access to a free month of CBS All Access, both limited commercial and without advertising, with the code GIFT from 24 march to 23 April. Trekkies and non-Trekkies can enjoy a variety of programs, including the drama teen classic Beverly Hills, 90210, the nbc sitcom beloved The Big Bang Theory, the crime procedural NCIS and, of course, all the franchise Star Trek.

Recommendations: Star Trek: Picard, why women kill, fighting the good fight

Simmer

Giancarlo Esposito and Tobin Bell, Creepshow

Photo: Shudder

Shudder is dedicated to offer viewers programmes of horror and exciting, and the service is currently offering a free 30-day trial for new subscribers. It is available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland, and you can register to Shudder with the special code SHUTIN.

Recommendations: Mandy, Creepshow, Beast

Sundance Now

Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode, a discovery of witches

Sundance Now is a streaming service that will make you a kid as cool among your group of friends, because it offers a number of excellent programs and mini-series that a lot of people might have missed but that are worth to be watched. It is currently available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. New subscribers can register on Sundance Now using the special code SUNDANCENOW30.

Recommendations: State of the Union, A Discovery of Witches, The Little Drummer Girl

UMC

Jasmine Guy and Eddie Murphy, Harlem Nights

Photo: archive Photos, .

UMC (Urban Movie Channel), a dedicated service to the television and the cinema black shows sitcoms like All of Us from UPN, films return, such as Harlem Nights, Eddie Murphy, tv network like Black Love to OWN, and more. Normally, $ 4.99 per month, the service is available with a free trial extended to 30 days for new subscribers use the code UMCFREE30.

Recommendations: Pride and prejudice: Atlanta, all of us, a house divided

Display the time

Regina Hall, Don Cheadle, black Monday

Photo: Erin Simkin, Erin Simkin / Showtime

Showtime offers a free 30-day trial to new customers who sign up before may 3. They will be able to access original series, films, specials and documentaries from the wired network paying via the streaming service Showtime going on Showtime.com or the application Showtime, and here is a list of recommendations of what to watch first on Showtime. Many partners and streaming providers, traditional television network also offer a free 30-day trial for Showtime.

Recommendations: work in progress, practical joke, billion

Topic

Stephen Graham in The Virtues

Photo: Courtesy of Topic

Topic, a new streaming service offering of unique stories from around the world, offers a free 30-day trial to new subscribers for a limited period as a special rate for the first year subscription: only 29,99 $, which is half the normal rate . New movies and series released every week.

Recommendations: what is your disease?, The miracle of virtues

Starz

Melissa Barrera and Mishel Prada, Vida

Photo: Erica Parise, Vida

Starz currently offers two different offers for new subscribers. The first is a three-month subscription to the cable network paid for only $ 5 / month, while the second asks you to subscribe for six months at only $ 24.99 a, which makes the total a little less per month. Sign up for Starz.

Recommendations: Power, Vida, Spider-Man: far from home

Collection criteria

Portrait of a lady in a fire

Photo: NEON

Although this is not a free trial, Criterion Collection has announced its titles in June and revealed that it was offering discounts of between 20% and 30% on all versions in stock, and coming up to the end of April. See the list of forthcoming titles, including Portrait of a Lady on Fire here.

Sling TV

Sling TV

Photo: sling

Sling TV offers to Us a free access to information and sources of entertainment during this difficult time. Users can access to ABC News Live, a news channel video streaming 24h / 24 and 7j / 7 for the latest news and live events, as well as thousands of films and programs for children and families by downloading the application Sling TV on one device, Roku, Amazon or Android, or by visiting Sling.com on a Chrome browser, Safari or Edge and following the instructions on the home screen. Current subscribers can access the free content in the user interface without changing their subscription.

SERVICES THAT PROVIDE A PARTIAL ACCESS FOR FREE

Apple TV +

Toby Kebbell and Lauren Ambrose, who is a servant

Photo: Apple TV +

Apple announced on Thursday 9 April that it offered, for a limited period of time not unveiled, a collection of Apple Originals, acclaimed that the whole family would watch for free on Apple TV +. To apple.co/FreeForEveryone, you can discover a selection of her originals in constant increase, including the series acclaimed Used and Little America. The application is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, some smart tvs Samsung and LG devices and the Amazon Fire TV and Roku.

Recommendations: M. Night Shyamalan’s Used, Dickinson with Hailee Steinfeld, Little America

HBO

Bill Hader, Barry

Photo: Aaron Epstein / HBO

If you have always been envious of your neighbors have HBO while you’re stuck with the basic cable, now it is your chance to put your top hat and live like a king. HBO offers free of charge a part of its library free of charge for a limited period of time (the terms of which have not yet been announced). You just need to download apps HBO GO or HBO NOW, or you go on HBONOW.com or HBOGO.com to begin watching. Or, if you have an Amazon account (which is free, no Premium required), you can watch several shows and movies this way. We have a complete list of what is available, as well as the five programs that we think you should look first.

Recommendations: The Wire, Barry, I Love You Now Die

If you are wondering which streaming service is appropriate for you, consult our comparison of Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney + and Apple TV +. And also find the best movies and shows to stream.