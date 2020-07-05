these successes, which has left other artists !

While she has managed to be released thanks to the song, Rihanna has left success to success with other singers !

Years ago, Rihanna has made himself known through his career in music. While she does not sing for a long time, she decided to quit some hits with other singers.

Rihanna became a star fixture in the music. With their hits such as Umbrella, Diamons, or even the Love in the Brain, she has made millions of sales. But sometimes, she declined of the successes that have known to be a true success.

If the fans of Rihanna are not aware of the reasons for his refusal, the young man has left its place to other singers. This is particularly the case with the song Cheap Thrills from Sia. With its clip-missed, has become the most popular in 2016.

The creator of the Savage x Fenty, had decided to go out of his place, to Sia. This last has written Diamonds for Rihanna. With Cheap Thrills, the beautiful blonde was persuaded to make a tobacco in the whole world.

Rihanna would have had to sing in ” the Shape of You “

This is not the only song that Rihanna has refused. Among them : DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love Usher. Written by max Martin, the latter was also the singer. Unfortunately, she does not want to ask your voice.

DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love Usher has collected 279 million views on Youtube. A new success that the young woman refused. It has also been, The shape of You ‘ by Ed Sheeran.

In an interview with BBC Radio 1, the young man said that he had written his hit with Rihanna in mind. On the other hand, it was found that the words do not work with the singer. It has, therefore, he maintained his success for him.

Finally, the beautiful brunette was also sung in Don t Let Me Down The Chainsmokers. But the words never made it to the main interested. Finally, the coup has raised more than 1.5 million views on Youtube.

Tags : Cheap Thrills – DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love – Don’t Let Me Down – Rihanna – Rihanna career Rihanna song – Rihanna beat Rihanna project Rihanna tube in the Form of you