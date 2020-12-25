THESE WORDS FROM SELENA GOMEZ WILL INSPIRE YOU TO BELIEVE IN YOURSELF TO CHASE YOUR DREAMS

Believe in yourself when chasing your dreams: Selena Gomez will inspire you with what she said!

The 28-year-old has encouraged fans to trust their abilities and instincts as they try to reach a goal.

The advice of the singer and actress is, first of all, to get in touch with yourself about the goal you want to score: ” You have to do a check with yourself. Why do you want to do the things you are doing? You will be able to always be there for those things? Are you patient with yourself? “she explained.

The second tip is to have people around you you can count on: ” There are so many questions you need to ask yourself but, at the same time, it is equally important to surround yourself with people who are the ones who push you, those who believe in you. “.

Selena Gomez is a superstar and yet she also happens to find doors closed: “There are people, even today, who tell me no. And even when there is no one who says no … For example, when I was younger, I had so many reasons to stop. I had so many reasons not to pick myself off the ground and continue. ”

” But what I have never been able to let go is how much I believed in myself and in what I was doing “.