These young Nigerians to recreate the trailer for “Tyler Loch” and is excellent !

Proof that with a good dose of imagination everything is possible. This group of children has been able to attract the attention of the producers of the film “Tyler Lake”, thanks to his remake perfectly done.

A truck like a car, a real cardboard box for the name of the producer, helicopters… it was not necessary for this group of children is recreated in the trailer Tyler Lake. The group Ikorodu Woodcomposed of young Nigerians, has shown a very good imagination, through the publication of this remake of the movie with Chris Hemsworth, the most successful of Netflix to this day.

Posted on June 24, on his Twitter account, the video quickly became viral and currently has almost 11 million views. The group also said that “we really like this movie and hope that Chris Hemsworth and Netflix see this remake”. This is not the first recovery of Ikorodu of Wood, but it has really found its audience. The fight scenes also seem true that in the original version of Tyler Lake.

This video made with the on-board equipment has been retweetée by the international star Chris Hemsworth but also by the the brothers Russothe producers and directors of the film Avengers : Endgame. And that’s not all, then invites the children to the premiere of the second component (of which no information at the moment, has been relieved). “This is incredible ! We would like to receive at the premiere of Tyler Rake 2… Contact with us and we’ll send it to you !”. Congratulations to the children !

