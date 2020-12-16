CELEBRITIES

They accuse Meghan Markle wants to make money with her royal status

Royal experts insist that the couple renounced their royal status “for more reasons than they cited.”

It appears that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry resigned as main members of the royal family for more reasons than they cited.

According to the real correspondent of the newspaper Express, Richard Palmer, the real motive behind ‘Megxit’ is to use their real titles to make money.

On Twitter following the news of Meghan’s investment with American company Clevr Blends, which produces instant oat milk coffees, Palmer claimed that the reasons for the Duchess of Sussex’s departure were much more than family, privacy, and the pressure of the job.

“A reminder that Harry and Meghan’s desire to earn money from their royal status was the root cause of their departure from the Royal Foundation and ultimately from the Firm,” he wrote.

“The fights with the staff, the family, the media were partly reasons why they quit, but money was the most important thing.”

Even royal supporters seemed to express similar sentiments when they lashed out at the Sussexes following news of their recent signing with Spotify to have their own Podcast, for which they would have received a hefty amount of money, nine figures (hundreds of thousands of dollars).

One person said, “It’s always been about money.”

Another wrote: “The problem here is not that they make money, the problem is wanting to make money with the royal status when they knew it was not allowed. It is the cloudiness of everything, people can see ”.

