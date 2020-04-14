They boast in social networks unpublished photo of Matias Almeyda pelon

The technical director of the San Jose Earthquakes, Matias Almeyda, surprised everyone with his new image to the raparse the hair thoroughly and allowed to grow a moustache, changing so radically in its appearance.

The image of Almeyda the revealed the argentine journalist Diego Borinsky, who is also the biographer of the strategist.

El Pelado Almeyda

Just since last week, Almeyda appeared in an interview in ESPN already showing off the mustache that was left to grow since you started the quarantine due to a pandemic by the COVID-19.

In this way, the former coach of Chivas surprises own and strange. His look is more in line with his nickname of “Pelado” and left in oblivion, at least for now, the long hair that characterized him.