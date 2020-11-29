They defend Selena Gomez from teasing for her serial illness Saved By The Bell

Fans of the singer and actress went viral ‘Respect Selena Gomez’ after the Saved By The Bell series was exposed for making a mocking reference to the kidney transplant

The series ‘Saved By The Bell’ (Saved by the bell) starred in an intense controversy on social networks in the last hours after Selena Gomez fans returned to the trend ‘Respect Selena Gomez’ through Twitter What happened?

After Just Jared put in evidence that the series ‘Saved By The Bell’ refers in two scenes to the theme of the actress and singer’s kidney in a burlesque way, Selena Gomez fans asked for respect for the disease she suffers, lupus.

The series refers to the kidney transplant that the actress received in 2017, due to her autoimmune disease that attacks healthy cells and tissues by mistake. It was of public nature that Francia Raisa, actress, and friend of Selena donated one of her kidneys.

One of the references to this event in the series is when two students are observed arguing about who was the person who donated the kidney to Selena Gomez; one of them states “I know for a fact that Selena Gomez’s kidney donor was Justin Bieber’s mother. God, I wish I had my phone so I could test it out”, while the second student replies “Try what? What are you an id * to *? It was Demi Lovato’s kidney. They’re best friends, just like you and I were. ”

In a second scene of “Saved By The Bell” the words “Does Selena Gomez even have a kidney?” on one of the walls of the changing rooms. This caused the worldwide “Respect Selena Gomez” trend, where fans called for the show to be canceled, or for the scenes to be removed.

a tv show called "saved by the bell" has "does selena gomez even have a kidney?" written on the wall. this is so disgusting and unnecessary. selena doesn't deserve this. RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ pic.twitter.com/u7IcPX8NqV — ً (@jndoIIs) November 28, 2020

Selena Gomez has so far not given a statement or comment about this event, nor have the producers of the show.

In 2015, Selena Gomez revealed that she had been diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease that can damage many parts of the body, including joints, skin, kidneys, heart, lungs, blood vessels, and the brain.

Due to this situation, the actress and singer had to suspend her tours at that time to undergo chemotherapy treatment. In addition, the actress known for her role on the popular Disney series The Wizards of Waverly Place has also suffered from anxiety, depression, and panic attacks.