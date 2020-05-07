They film JLo dancing passionately with his dancer Alex Rodriguez exploded!

Singer Jennifer Lopez has been surprised at a show very spicy with one of his dancers. The video appeared in the last few hours on social networks and has left everyone speechless. That think your future husband, Alex Rodríguez?

May 03, 20207: 26 PM

“The show continues”, would say many members of the art world, but after this video, how to continue the relationship with Jennifer Lopez?

Without any doubt, this singer, from his success on the big screen and with the music at the beginning of the 90s, has not ceased to be the center of attention of his fans and the media. But this record is too much!

The thousands of followers of JLo, who regularly attend his live concerts were filmed in particular, where the chemistry with one of his dancers is amazing. You can cut the tension with scissors!

The rhythm of the music and a costume silver ostentatious, it is as well as Jennifer Lopez danced with a boy who, under the effects of so much talent and beauty in front of his eyes, did not hesitate to stick more to the puerto rican.

The question of much, mixed with so many flattering comments for JLo, was: what will be his promise, ” said the former baseball player? Alex Rodriguez?

.