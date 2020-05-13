They hang on to the shots! Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson and other actresses in hollywood to participate in a virtual fight

In these days of quarantine, the boredom is the evil of all the world if you let it come. No matter who you are or where you’ve been, we are all in it. A perfect example of this, is the recent video of Zoë Bell, actress and double risk (those who are drawn in dangerous scenes) known for her work on Death Proof.

In this amazing video, Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson, as well as nearly 40 other actresses in hollywood, participated in what is probably the largest virtual fight 100% feminine history.

The video is a true monument to boredom, as Zoë says in the beginning: “I am so bored. I just want to play with my friends! “But this did not last long, because it came to mind to start a good string of shots with all of his friends. “Wait a minute … I can play with my friends!” She said to throw a kick at the camera that Lucy Lawless would receive.

So begins a string of blows between some of the actresses most beloved of all movie-goers. There, we can see Scarlett Johansson, Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, Halle Berry and Rosario Dawson, among others.

You can also read: do WE KNOW WHAT HAPPENED IN BUDAPEST? CHECK OUT THE FINAL TRAILER TO ‘BLACK WIDOW’ WITH SCARLETT JOHANSSON

The idea is very simple: the first one starts by throwing a kick, and passes by dozens of familiar faces that receive and launch a coup equal. With a few sound effects and a few gadgets more powerful, the result is a video that will make laugh anyone.

If you have a watchful eye, there will certainly be references fun to your favorite movies. For example, Robbie hits the camera with the bat Harley quinnthe villain in which she plays Suicide Squad. The actress Daryl Hannah dresses up as a nurse as It Driver in Kill Bill, and we can’t forget to mention Lawless that uses the chakram to his beloved character Xena, the warrior princess.

Enjoy the video here and if you see another good reference to a movie (there are several), put it in the comments for having a good time. Also the video below, we leave you with the names and the minutes of all the actresses that come outcourtesy of a hero without a cape YouTube.

See on YouTube

00:00 Zoë Bell

00:15 Lucy Lawless

00:20 Tara Macken

00:23 Drew Barrymore

00:27 Juliette Lewis

00:32 Tamiko Brownlee

00:38 Rosario Dawson

00:45 Amy Johnston

00:49 Cameron Diaz

00:55 Kim Murphy

00:58 Daniela Ruah

1:03 Michaela McAllister

1:09 Kaitlin Oslon

1:18 Lauren Mary Kim

1:25 Florence Pugh

1:38 Zoë Bell

1:47 Julia Butters

1:54 Angela Meryl

2:00 Sarah Irwin

2:08 Daryl Hannah

2:13 Sophia Di Martino

2:19 Tracie Thoms

2:32 Shauna Duggins

2:41 Zoe Saldana

2:46 Ming Qiu

2:50 Renee Goldsberry

2:53 Rosie Perez

3:01 Lilly Aspell

3:04 Thandie Newton

3:08 Mel Stubs

3:14 Jessie Graff

3:17 Zoë Bell

3:24 Monique Ganderton

3:32 Halle Berry

3:43 Heidi Moneymaker

3:51 Scarlett Johansson

16: 00 stock Exchange, Dayna

4:04 Margot Robbie

4:12 Renae Moneymaker

4:18 Zoë Bell

4:25 KT Tunstall