They ignored her, Meghan Markle accused Kate Middleton in the mail.

Apparently, a new accusation would fall back on Kate Middleton, talking about the existence of an email in which actress Meghan Markle directly accuses her.

A new test would reveal that at some point, as Meghan Markle noted in the interview, “asked for help,” however, as was always the case, an email would point out entirely to the“Duchess of Cambridge.”

WHAT DOES THE MAIL SAY?

They reportedly, in an email sent by Prince Harry’s wife, he was trying to seek help from the royal palace to clarify the fact that “Markle would supposedly make Kate Middleton cry.” However, “as was the case with most requests made by the couple, the request was rejected”.

The Duchess of Cambridge was not to be gossiped about, according to reports by Omid Scobie, co-author of ‘Finding Freedom’, Meghan Markle’s autobiography.

Likewise, Omid Scobie clarifies that “this email was not sent immediately, until a year later” at a time when the crown asked the“former senior members” of royalty, who will release a statement to clarify rumors that Prince William had harassed them. In the face of this, the journalist points out.

Well, if now if we were to issue a statement, then I could Kensington Palace make things clear about me, he said, this was included in that email, along with Meghan’s refusal about this request.

Similarly, Scobie would have written an article for Harper’s Bazaar in which he described the existence of such evidence, which Meghan would have sent to his team to ask for clarification of the situation and that the criticism be reduced against him.

Kensington is the current residence of the Dukes of Cambridge, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, parents of the princes: George, Charlotte, and Louis.

According to what the“former actress” who re-addressed the subject in the interview pointed out, several rumors circulating around her when she was still part of the crown, was that she would have made Kate Middleton cry on her wedding day, apparently, about a dress Princess Charlotte would wear.

Initially stated, the “American” was“annoyed by something related to the dresses of the bridesmaids and claimed Kate Middleton, who was sensitive to the recent birth of her son Louis.

However, Meghan Markle, noting that it was her concuña, Kate, was the one who was upset: “It made me cry and really hurt my feelings,” the Duchess of Sussex later noted, the “wife of the future heir to the throne” sent her a detail to apologize.

He brought me flowers and a note apologizing. And he did what I’d do if he knew I hurt someone, didn’t he? simply take responsibility for it. Although this came to him almost a month later, he remarked.

At the time, both had their own problems, however, Meghan was going through a difficult situation with his father so at the time, the other members of the British Family were trying to support him knowing what was going on and what was not, in the relationship with his father, Thomas Markle.

“THEY WERE TRYING TO TURN THEM AGAINST EACH OTHER”

Another aspect that did not contribute to the relationship with William’s wife was the press, Meghan said: “They were trying to confront us.”

If you love one you must hate the other, ” declared the “former TV star.”

However, despite all this, it was Meghan Markle herself who clarified that she actually considers “Kate Middleton to be a good person.”

Definitely, the last interview the Dukes of Sussex gave Oprah Winfrey has been one of the strongest scandals, which has added to the list of chilling secrets that since last 2019, British royalty saw come to light.

Undoubtedly, it has been difficult times that have placed the stable British monarchy at a critical point since the revelations that still arise about the d! funta Diana of Wales, the Scandal of Prince Andrew after his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, the Sussex’s resignation from the monarchy and his move to the United States, and now, a hurricane of statements that would make the gap that already exists between Prince Harry bigger, his family, and royalty.