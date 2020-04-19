They meet five years of the ‘Aztecazo’ to America

From the retreat, and under a conviction of home, is like living Ronaldinho in a hotel Paraguay. Away is the memory of the brazilian star and his magic with the ball, which she shared with the mexican soccer.

This April 18, they met five years ago ‘Dinho’ caused the hobby America surrender to his feet, despite the scoring that way the whole azulcrema.

It was the Day 14 of the Closing 2015. Queretaro, the team sensation of the tournament by having in their ranks the former BarcelonaI passed by one of his best moments in the First Division and we took advantage by giving a blow of authority on the America and in the Azteca stadium.

Yasser Corona and Orbelín Pineda took care of the first few goals against a few Eagles who seemed to visitors, because the anger in the stands was different, it was in the hope of seeing Ronaldinho on the lawn of the mythical enclosure.

Although the offensive line of America, led at the time by Gustavo Matosaswas luxury with figures such as Dario Benedetto, Darwin Quintero, and Michael Arroyo, could do little with the inspired squad for the strategist Victor Manuel Vucetich.

Was at minute 82, which Vucetich gave pleasure to the people. Emanuel ‘tito’ Villa left his place to the income of the brazilian star, whom you took three minutes to convert goal and make the fans of american will enter into a dilemma: to applaud when their team was losing by a landslide.

In the last sigh of the match (91’), the brazilian broke with that dilemma and grabbed a brace to take by assault the Aztec and take the palms of the public azulcrema.

In that Closing 2015, Querétaro and ‘Dinho’ reached the final, but Santos Laguna was superior for overall 5-0.

