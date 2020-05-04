They released new photos of New Mutants, the film is cursed, confirming the villain

There is always the hope that New Mutants (which we call the movie already cursed Marvel) will be presented at a given time in life, or it proves a series of new photos from the film that have been published in the great sea of the Internet. And this is not noticed, the photos introduce us to the villain of the film.

We also recommend: They delay the first of The New Mutants because of the… coronavirus

In the pictures, we can really see the terrible Simley Men and Demon Bear do their own thing to torment the new mutants:

At the beginning, the film New Mutants had to go out in 2018, but they decided to delay it to make more additional sequences until February 2019. However, his first has been delayed until August of the same year, but the purchase of Fox by Disney and the project had to wait again until April 3, 2020. However, with the outbreak of coronavirus, the film’s release has been delayed.

The New Mutants will propose the performance of Maisie Williams in the role of Rahne (Wolfsbane), Anya Taylor-Joy in Illyana (Magik), Charlie Heaton in the role of Sam (Cannonball), Henry Zaga in the role of Roberto (Sunspot) and Blu Hunt in the role of Dani (Mirage).

.