They said “yes”

The happy news was confirmed this Sunday in the american press : after three years of relationship and the birth of a little Wyatt, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have finally married in a righteous marriage.

They have managed to fool the media until the end. Last march, Mila Kunis was invited on the set of the show “the Late Late Show” to answer questions from James Corden. Shy about his private life, the actress 31-year-old had, however, sown the seed of doubt about his possible marriage with Ashton Kutcher, revealing a smile mysterious when his counterpart had congratulée : “Look, they are married ! Congratulations”, would chant the facilitator. “Thank you”, meet Mila Kunis. A discrete way to better divert the attention of the media.

Because according to information reported by the website of the magazine “People“, the famous brunette was not still married to his mate of long date at the time of this televised interview. On Sunday, a source close to the couple of stars has confirmed that Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were married on Saturday 4 July, the day of the feast of american independence, on the occasion of a private ceremony held in Los Angeles. If no other information has been revealed, several media alleged that the guests, hand-picked, have been informed of the place of the wedding only 24 hours before the beginning of the festivities.

A second marriage for Ashton Kutcher

Longtime friends – they met in the late 90s on the set of the series “That ’70s Show-Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have been dating for more than three years. In February 2014, the lovebirds officialisaient their engagement, a few months before the birth of their first child, an adorable little girl named Wyatt Isabelle, was born last October. This is the second marriage for the actor of 37 years, who had married in first marriage with actress Demi Moore, whom he divorced in 2013.