‘They wanted to cut the head in 1993’

MEXICO — Hugo Sanchez defended the questioning of the Mexican Association of Footballers, which accused the exgoleador Real Madrid not to support the players and for the Ascent MX, a category that was left without the opportunity to sport climb to the First Division.

In Futbol Picante, Hugo Sánchez said that the officers sought to “cut the head” prior to the America’s Cup held in 1993 for being the leader of that group of footballers, who sought the formation of an association.

Hugo Sanchez he pointed out that Emilio Azcárraga Milmo I was “hunting” all the players who seek the conformation of the same.

“Azcárraga dad told Miguel Mejia Baron who had all of their support, that cut that out as you call it and you could cut the head off and he would support it,” he said.

The excentro front said that Mejia Baron warned him of what they were planning in the Mexican Soccer Federation.

“I got along well with Mejia and called me and says to me: ‘Hugo, care, because they go for you, want to make a side by do leader by being the ringleader of the rebellion’. I tried and I was one of the leaders with Beto Aspe, Ramon Ramirez, and know that what we did and what we try no matter that I was in Spain,” he said.

Hugo charged against Carlos Hermosillo, Jose Manuel de la Torre and Ruiz Esparza to isolate them by breaking the unity that existed.

“By Carlos Hermosillo could not be and was that with Chepo and Ruiz Esparza were with the scabs. That three could not make the association,” he said.