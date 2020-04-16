They will give a concert to support the WHO and tribute to the staff of health

The press room

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

One World: Together At Home is a campaign and a concert at the house. In order to pay tribute to the health professionals who fight against the pandemic Covid-19 in the world, a large group of artists will offer a variety of online performance that will be accessible free of charge.

The campaign aims to support the response Fund of solidarity Covid-19 of the world health Organization (WHO), and during the broadcast, in addition to the interpretation of the musicians, the stories of health workers of various countries, in addition to messages of thanks addressed to them.

Lady Gaga’s spokesperson and commissioner of the campaign, said that more than 35 million had already been collected, thanks to the initiative aimed at supporting the efforts of the WHO.

The singer said that we are all very grateful to the health professionals in the country and around the world, who are first in line to fight Covid-19. They put their lives on the line to help and it is something that we all appreciate.

One World: Together At Home will include performance of celebrities such as Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, Lupita’nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher, Victoria Beckham and many others.

The campaign is also a continuation of a series of concerts virtual, which began earlier this month to promote actions in favour of care in the event of a pandemic. Together At Home is organized by Global Citizen, an international platform whose goal is to end poverty in the world.

The show will take place on Saturday, 18 April at 19: 00 in central Mexico. In the United States and in other countries, the tv networks will broadcast the presentations, while in other latitudes, it will be available from platforms such as YouTube, Twitter and Twich.

One World: Together At Home will be moderated by Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show, and facilitators of programming Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

