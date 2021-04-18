They won’t be together Harry and William in Duke Philip’s courtship

Apparently, even if Prince Harry crosses glances with Prince William at the solemn event to dismiss Duke Philip of Edinburgh, no displays of brotherhood are expected between the two and are not the tensions that exist to this day the reason for this.

It was a statement that transcended from Buckingham Palace itself, one of the monarch’s official residences, who confirmed that Princes Harry and William will not be together at this time. What is the official version you have externalized?

One day after the reserved ceremony that will dismiss the remains of Queen Elizabeth’s “consort” take place, the palace has just made known what the lineup of the procession will be at the funeral of the consort which will be televised.

SOMEONE WILL TAKE HARRY’S PLACE WITH HIS BROTHER.

Prince William will first walk, along with Peter Philips, son of Princess Anne, soon Harry will appear alongside David Armstrong-Jones, the son of Princess Margaret (d! funta sister of the queen). It should be clarified that it was his own spokesman for the Palace who explained that the reason for this chronology does not refer to any reason related to the frictions that have existed in recent months between the two following controversial statements by the “former soldier of the navy” and his wife, the former American actress.

As the source confirmed to People, the lineup is not designed to send any kind of message about the current tensions between the sons of Princess Diana of Wales.

A practical change instead of sending a signal. This is a funeral and we’re not going to get carried away by the perceptions of drama. The arrangements have been agreed upon and represent His Majesty’s wishes, they added.

It was also known that there was a last-minute change in the clothing that men will wear at the funeral event.

The queen ordered that everyone should wear a black suit and not her military uniforms, this with the aim of not discrediting Harry, who should no longer wear it because the queen removed all her titles after announcing her definitive departure from royalty.

PRINCE HARRY WILL NOT BE ABLE TO PERFORM MILITARY HONORS.

It would be one of the requests of the remembered officer of the “royal navy” to be dismissed in the midst of a militarized ceremony coupled with the fact that he expected a solemn event without all the fanfare and protocols that accompany royalty, in addition to a limited number of 30 people for pandemic reasons.

However, this measure would only further accentuate the differences that have existed in recent months following Harry’s statements, so the royal would at least avoid increasing this gap and has made one of its last decisions known, which would break a tradition several years ago.

In addition, the decision would disrelent a little with the ceremony that the Duke would have stipulated, although if it were family matters, surely the grandfather of the future heirs to the throne would have backed him up.

Prince Harry had not met with his family since moving to the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle. So far it is unknown whether he has already met with Prince William, however, they confirm that the “husband of the former stars of Suits” arrived in London and made a five-day period of isolation before attending the funeral service.