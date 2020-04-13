“They would have to cancel the F1 right now,” says Ecclestone

MADRID.

The magnate british Bernie Ecclestone, former executive of the Formula 1, stated that the leaders of the company Liberty Media would “have to cancel” the World Championship of F1 “right now and for the whole season”due to the uncertainty of the pandemic of Covid-19.

They would have to cancel the Formula 1 right now and for the entire season. After all, no one knows exactly what will happen next. And in the end, politicians are the ones who decide,” said Ecclestone on Sunday in an interview with the television channel Sport1.

Also referred to the handling of the situation prior to the cancellation of the first Grand Prix of the season in Australia, where the tycoon asserts that there was no communication.

Crisis management in Australia did not work. There was No communication ordered up the ultimate cancellation of the race. In principle, this has continued until today. And that is the concern of all those responsible,” he added on the attitude of Liberty Media.

Finally, she commented on the way in which he managed the ‘Great Circus’ and I do not hesitate to affirm that he liked to keep it all low your control with an absolute power in the premier class of motorsport.

In the Formula 1, in any case, democracy never worked. I always feel like an emperor you had to talk with princes who thought only of themselves. For your own benefit, but not for the whole country. So I often had to drop some word of power or frighten you. Otherwise, it never would have worked as well with the Formula 1″, he admitted.

elf

The copyright law strictly prohibits copying, in whole or in part the materials of Excelsior without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.