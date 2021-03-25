They’re resigning Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, do you have a replacement?

Actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly sidelined to dispense with the services of Catherine St Laurent, one of their new executive directors and chiefs of staff, who will recently submit their resignation to the couple, recently reported.

Less than a year after collaborating with Meghan Markle and the British heir, in the foundation they preside over for non-profit, “Archewell”, Catherine St Laurent decided to leave her duties and submitted her resignation to the Dukes of Sussex, of whom they claim, already have their replacement.

“WERE THEY DEMANDING?”

The British media was the first spokesperson to reveal the alleged reasons Catherine would take these steps, it appeared that she “had to perform many functions for the couple.”

According to an alleged informant, Catherine “received tasks that were not stipulated in her contract,” according to the details set out by The Telegraph.

Apparently, he had the feeling that he had to perform many functions for the couple of whom, not all of them were necessarily stipulated in his contract, so explained by the source that was consulted by the media, who in the past echoed the departures of staff members of the royals.

Catherine, who has two children and was born in Canada, would unexpectedly determine to leave the position she would be in for 11 months at the helm and lead her to work hand-in-hand with the now “former senior members.”

Similarly, amid the news it was learned that St Laurent would have been part of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation team, a job she left to migrate to work with Meghan and Harry of Sussex last April, Catherine ran the denominated “Archewell” foundation in honor of the Dukes’ firstborn, Archie Harrison Mountbatten, who is currently about to turn two, May 06.

Just last April, the descendant of British royalty, Prince Harry and his wife, expressed themselves to her as “an incredible element” and “excited to have her on their team.”

No doubt “great support for them, a great driver with extensive experience” did what was necessary to lead the new working life of “the Dukes of Sussex” in the United States. It is very surprising that he left his role shortly before his birthday, the source said.

They also reported that Catherine did not go 100% as she would remain an advisor to the foundation, she noted at the time the pleasure she felt of working with them and helping them to materialize her vision.

At the time, Laurent stated that from their first meeting with Rachel Meghan Markle and Henry Charles Albert David, who a year ago will relinquish their roles within the crown of England, “felt a deep commitment to change and improve other lives and have a positive impact on society.”

It is not the first time that the couple’s employees resign after a while of working alongside them, it has been the “former television actress” most noted by some team members who resigned when they were still part of La Firma.

At the time, former collaborators in the conyuge of Prince Charles of Wales’s youngest son would reveal in some interviews that Rachel Meghan Markle was highly demanding and called her almost “unbearable,” reportedly echoing various sources from British media.

In the face of this, Meghan Markle often accused a strong campaign by the British press to discredit her, recently, an investigator accused the middle of The Sun of having paid to obtain various personal data from the duchess’s life, as well as her family.