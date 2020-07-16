think t-to Kanye West for president ?

Kim Kardashian is really seen as the First Lady ? Her husband, Kanye West, imagine already become the president of the united States…

Kanye West, the husband of Kim Kardashian has surprised the whole world ! At 43 years of age, the business man sees himself already in the White House. Think of the bimbo of this new fad ? MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z.

You can’t say that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in the genus discreet ! The couple in the most iconic of Hollywood could even to invest the White House…

At least that is what he said, Sir, very recently. In fact, the father of North reiterated its desire to to contribute to the presidential. What distressed the world !

Although it is not the least Yeezus is preparing to be president, what is it, Kim Kardashian, that could become the First Lady in her shadow ?

If a good number of people who have criticized his statement of shock, what is the patron saint of KKW Beauty ? According to a source interviewed by Hollywood Lifethe high priestess of fashion he has an opinion well settled.

“Kim there are not at all interested with what the public says about Kanye. She really thinks that Kanye is the smartest man in the world “said this famous fountain.

Kim Kardashian: did she really her husband in the Oval Office ?

“But, of course, their actions to the tension a bitalthough this does not mean that it does not attempt to understand nor endure “we learn in an article of Hollywood Life.

“We will continue to support himno matter what he says or what he does “continues the source. “She is allowed to speak, and will be held right next to itaccording to their needs “.

In the Face of their enemies, the lovely Kim Kardashian “sometimes I think thatit is simply misunderstooddespite the fact that he has a huge heart “. The mass is said !

Kim Kardashian will, therefore, continue to position itself as a loyal ally to her husband. It is up, therefore, against its detractorsagainst wind and tide.

Without a wave, of course. As a business woman has other cats to whip. All that“in the end, I don’t take anything seriously. She knows that she is not going to become the First Lady.”

