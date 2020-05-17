Thirteen years ago, Kirsten Dunst couldn’t happen to Johnny Borrell

INSTANT VINTAGE. Now engaged to actor Jesse Plemons and young mother, the actress and star of the saga, Spider-Man was more for the “bad boys” in 2000.

Very rock, in march 2007, the star Spider-Man do not leave a sole guitarist Johnny Borrell. Fallen under the charm of the the leader of the band Razorlight during one of his concerts in Los Angeles, Kirsten Dunst had joined to look forward to at the festival South by Southwest, Texas. The group had then put his bags in Britain, forcing the actress to settle in the london flat of his dear and tender. Crazy love, the lovebirds were going to but split briefly in August, before finally breaking a month later.

This fondness for rockers, the lovely american actress had subsequently confirmed to the arm of a drummer, Jason Boesel. But the life of a groupie and the bad boys have not been able to the actress who was sunk in depression in 2008, to the point of staying in a specialized facility. A difficult phase that she spoke to a half-word, in 2011, on the occasion of the promotion of the film Melancholia. “We want to all of a bad boy that does not give us what we want. I cried a lot in my car, listening to sad music. I am much lamentée on bad boys”confided it then. But at the dawn of the thirties, Kirsten Dunst is determined to ask.

A disappointment in love quickly erased

It is about the shooting of the film On the road, that the actress was dating Garrett Hedlund, the first of these little friends with whom it says it is ready to start a family. Lovers on the screen, the duo rapidly gives way to the lightning and form one of the most beautiful couples of the year 2010.In August 2015, the lovebirds become engaged, but their wedding, which had to be celebrated in 2016, will never happen. Their break-up was announced suddenly in April 2016, while the actress spoke again her desire for motherhood a few months earlier. A disappointment in love quickly deleted since, this same year, the heroine of Marie-Antoinette met the future father of her first child.

It is with the actor Jesse Plemons, his partner in the series Fargo, that Kirsten Dunst has finally found the balance. In may 2018, the couple gave birth to a little boy named Ennis. A role of mom that actress was eager to take on. Side of marriage, if the young parents admit that the formalization of their union is “a priority”, the ideal time seems to be difficult to find. “You know how life is. There are plenty of small things to adjust. We need to find a good time for everyone to have fun”confided in August 2019 the actress, who has not lost the meaning of the holiday.

