this actor could take the role of Josh Brolin

Director Barry Sonnenfeld tells the story of how the studio has put the pressure for another actor to play the role Josh Brolin in ” Men in Black 3 “. The filmmaker has finally been successful.
In 2012, ten years after Men in Black II, the men in black came back for a new lap. Barry Sonnenfeld was returning to directing with an all-new story, just like Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in the roles of J and K. in Spite of the mixed reviews, the film brought back more $ 624 million at the box office. So far, Men in Black III is the least liked of the trilogy.
Another actor to play K young
With Men in Black III, Barry Sonnenfeld has tried a novel approach. A scenario convoluted in which J (played by Will Smith) go back in time to meet K at its inception. For the occasion he had to be an actor younger to portray the character of Tommy Lee Jones. Ultimately it’s Josh Brolin who has camped K young. But initially, Sony wanted another actor in this role.
During an interview with CinemaBlendBarry Sonnenfeld has praised the performance of Josh Brolin. It was also revealed that Sony was pressure at the time that he committed Mark Wahlberg in place of Josh Brolin :
One of the agents of the most powerful that exists is a guy named Ari Emanuel. It is a great friend of Mark Wahlberg. And he really wanted that Mark Wahlberg plays the young Tommy Lee Jones. Mark would have no doubt done an excellent job. But I think that Brolin is born to embody Tommy.
Barry Sonnenfeld has always thought of Josh Brolin for the role. He has managed to resist pressure from Sony to keep their first choice. Furthermore, he stated that he had no different with Mark Wahlberg : “Mark was adorable. It was great. “.
During this same interview, the filmmaker has highlighted the amazing work of Josh Brolin on the set of Men in Black III. The actor kept it always with him a tape recorder to listen to dialogue from previous movies between Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith. And finally, it is true that Josh Brolin has proposed a remarkable work, and very representative of the talent of Tommy Lee Jones.
