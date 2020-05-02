this adorable photo of her child !

Chris Hemsworth who played Thor in the Avengers Endgame has decided to unveiled a photo of her child with her mother on Instagram.

Chris Hemsworth has a nice interpreted the role of a colossus in Avengers Endgame, it remains not less a man with a soft heart in real life. The one who plays the role of Thor, is a beautiful honor to his mother. MCE says it all !

Chris Hemsworth has recently been the subject of ink. Nor to his interpretation of Thor, nor for his body of apollo, but because rumors were circulating. One of them said that Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky were married just for their children. False information, which were quickly denied.

The couple is, in reality, more happy than ever. After new years of marriage, the two lovers are walking on a cloud with their three children, far from the glitz of Hollywood. After 12 months of filming successive, the actor has decided to make a break in Australia, where he devoted himself fully to his loved ones since the least last June. It has also recently had a touching attention to his mom.

Chris Hemsworth sharing a photo of her child in the company of her mother : too cute !

In fact, Leonie Hemsworth celebrated recently her birthday. The mother of the actor, who is a professor of English, had to appreciate the gesture of her son. Chris Hemsworth has published a photo of him in his childhood in the company of his mother. We can see the little boy smiling under the compassionate eyes of his mom in the open campsite in the middle of the forest.

” Happy birthday mom. The true champion of champions. I love you. ” he wrote underneath the snapshot. It is therefore un wink full of love that Chris Hemsworth has addressed to the one who gave him life there are thirty-six years. Like what, the super-hero Thor, might be full of gentleness… In any case in real life !

