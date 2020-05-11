This affront to Melania and Donald Trump : one of their enemy to be promoted to a sacred position

Pamela Karlan. His name you said can be nothing but the other side of the Atlantic, this law professor has a lot of buzz about it in mocking Barron Trump during the impeachment of his father. Now, Pamela Karlan the news media after having been promoted to a very high position within the company Facebook.

Pamela Karlan will sit with 19 other experts and professionals to allow Facebook to be a social network secure. In other words, she will have control of the content, deciding to censor or not. “Our ambition and our objective is that Facebook does not decide elections, is not in favour of one party or another. The same rules should apply to people left, right and centre “, justified Michael McConnell, one of the co-leaders of the board of directors, after about transcribed by CNBC.

It is at a hearing at the us Congress in the framework of the impeachment proceedings instituted against Donald Trump that the university had mocked Barron Trump, the only son of Melania and Donald Trump. The professor of law of Stanford University had made a word play with the name of the son of the presidential couple : “Donald Trump can call his son Barron but could not make a baron “ had she declared.

“You should be ashamed “

Melania Trump, the first lady is very protective towards his son, had immediately posted on his Twitter account a message to the university : ” A minor child deserves the respect of his private life and should be kept away from politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your bows policies, obviously partisan, and use of a child for it. “ A tweet that her husband had shared.

