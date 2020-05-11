this anecdote of filming hilarious about Ryan Reynolds !

Fast and Furious is still beating records at the cinema due to the spin-off Hobbs and Shaw. The actors are heard well on the shoot.

Fast and Furious explodes, yet the box-office. First of all, the spin-off of the franchise, Hobbs and Shaw proved a massive hit at the cinema. In fact, The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson has resumed its role as a mythical as well as Jason Statham. In this episode, the two old foes will have to team together to combat Brixton, an outlaw genetically modified. Moreover, it is Idris Elba who portrays the role of the villain perfectly !

In addition, two other famous actors make it a passing flash in Fast and Furious : Hobbs and Shaw. It comes to Kevin Hart. Also, the latter has played in multiple movies with The Rock like Jumanji. The second round is scheduled for the end of the year. In addition, Ryan Reynolds who plays Deadpool to perfection, is also present. He plays the role of an agent of the CIA. The latter gets along very well with the actor The Rock. Moreover, they are well tuckered out on the social networks.

Fast And Furious : a good mood on the set

Fast and Furious resulted in many well-known actors to meet. Thus, The Rock is very well heard with Ryan Reynolds. Then, they showed their complicity on the social networks. The actor of Deadpool has put a photo online funny enough. You can see The Rock painted on a car.

True story. I personally designed this car for @VancityReynolds to drive in @HobbsAndShaw, but he refused because he hated the white stripes. I didn’t take it personal, as we’re still drinking buddies. https://t.co/PQUQ69c13W — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 18, 2019

However, Dwayne Johnson has countered by unveiling an anecdote from the filming of Fast and Furious : Hobbs and Shaw. This car in question was destined to his friend who refused to drive it. The problem : he didn’t like the stripes on the side. Well, yes, Ryan Reynolds knows how to play the divas as it should. However, this picture has well laugh the internet users.

In addition, The Rock multiplies the records since he has just been elected yet the actor best-paid of the year. His fortune is estimated at more than $ 280 million. A nice amount !

