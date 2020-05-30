This artist imagines the heroines of Disney embodied by movie stars

Since our most tender childhood, and still today for some, the cartoons Disney are part of our lives. And, more particularly, the heroines of Disney, which represent the strong characters of each saga, and are the dreams of millions of souls around the world. It is time for you to discover as you’ve never seen them before : as embodied by film stars !

The origin of this idea, to say the least original is the artist Helen Morgun, herself a great fan of the Disney universe. In addition to its talente illustrator, she is past master in the art of finding a look-alike famous to each heroine. For example, she has chosen Blake Lively to incorporate The sleeping beauty, Emma Watson for The snow Queen, Mila Kunis for The Hunchback of Notre-Dame and many more.

Before moving on to the creation of the visuals, Helen Morgun has carried out long hours of research. The purpose of this ? Browse the entire directory Disney until you find the perfect match between the character and the star she has in mind. Once past this stage, it focuses on the artistic part. And it is thanks to the software Photoshop that the magic operates. Helen Morgun uses a photo of the celebrity in question and then modifies it by adding clothes and accessories worthy of the world of Disney. Sometimes, it grows even the detail up to make it appear the animals that accompany them.

For those of you who are admiring the work of the artist, be aware that it is possible to see it at work on his channel YouTube and also follow her latest creations on her account Instagram.

1. Blake Lively as Aurora in “The sleeping beauty”

2. Rihanna as Tiana in the Princess and The Frog”

3. Amanda Seyfried as Rapunzel in “Rapunzel”

4. Emma Stone in Merida in “Brave”

5. Lucy Liu in Mulan in “Mulan”

6. Leigh-Anne Pinnock in Pocahontas in “Pocahontas”

7. Lili Reinhart Alice in “Alice in wonderland”

8. Taylor Swift in the fairy tinker Bell in “Peter Pan”

9. Billie Eilish in Kida in “Atlantis : the empire lost”

10. Megan Fox Vanessa in “The Little Mermaid”

11. Mila Kunis as Esmeralda in “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”

12. Naomi Scott as Jasmine in “Aladdin”

13. Halle Bailey’s Ariel in “The Little Mermaid”

14. Lady Gaga Ursula in “The Little Mermaid”

15. Scarlett Johansson as Anastasia in “Anastasia”

16. Emma Watson as Anna in “The snow Queen 2”

17. Lena Heady as the queen in “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”

18. Margot Robbie in Elsa in “The snow Queen 2”

