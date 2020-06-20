this beautiful declaration of love to your dog !

In the History of its account of Instagram, Millie Bobby Brown has shared a photo in which she has made a beautiful declaration of love to your little dog !

Since the 28 of last February, Millie Bobby Brown shares his life with a new company with four legs. And the least we can say is that this last fact her greatest joy. It shows everywhere, especially in your account of Instagram.

In social networks, Millie Bobby Brown reveals a lot of photos with your pet. But this is not all. The day that she had it, she he seemed very excited.

On Instagram, she had entrusted to him : “I’ll call Winnie. And it will be for me. It’s going to be my ” Winnie “ . During the containment, Millie Bobby Brown has also held up well, thanks to their dogs. These last have brought a lot of love.

As a reminder, not only Winnie in your life. In fact, in the family, they have several dogs. During the running of the bulls, the beautiful blonde had revealed : “This is the perfect time to be with our families and friends fluffy” .

Millie Bobby Brown is very close to your small pet

Millie Bobby Brown had also added in your photo with your dogs : “Self segregation is very important. The social distancing it is very important. To protect the people who keep our history. Stay safe “ .

This Saturday, June 20, the actress of the strangest Things posted a new photo in your account of Instagram. As always, this last has not ceased to react to the Canvas. In fact, it has unveiled an adorable snapshot of Winnie on the promenade.

In the title of this photo from Instagram, the designer of a brand of makeup has also been entrusted to : “Angel “ translate by ” My angel “. A nice word of love that has not failed to melt to its subscribers.

The last hope, however, that it would show other shots with your small pet. Some are also wondering if this last it accompanies you everywhere. And even in the filming of the strangest Things !

