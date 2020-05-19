this blond honey is a wonder ! (PHOTO)

On his account Instagram, Kylie Jenner has once again caused a sensation by revealing her new hair color, a blonde honey !

Nothing does Kylie Jenner. The star of social networks has created the event with the unveiling of her new hair color : a blonde honey voluptuous that will certainly please, if we rely on the opinion of its subscribers.

HAS EVERY SEASON IN ITS COLOR

Kylie Jenner is a fan changes color of hair. Pink, green, yellow, brown, white… We can not count the number of times where the star of social networks has changed color. As seen in this last photo posted on his account Instagram. The young woman then appears with a color that we do not yet know : the blond honey. “New vibe “wrote the young woman below this picture.

The publication, likée nearly 10 million times in just a few hours is, therefore, once again, a real success. It is necessary to say that every photo posted on Instagram, the craze around Kylie Jenner is the same. According to some people who follow the star since its debut, it would have revived and updated the wigs. Today, a large number of people and artists are using fake hair to adopt different styles. And it proved a massive hit !

Kylie Jenner : stronger than Kim Kardashian !

Since a few weeks, the two sœurettes trying to steal the limelight. How ? Trying to have the largest number of followers possible. There are little, Kylie Jenner has dethroned Kim Kardashian by posting 162 million subscribers… from 160 million to the wife of Kanye West. It is what it is. A score that has a lot of fun with the two young women. They have therefore decided to play in it.

During a tutorial makeup posted on the YouTube channel of Kylie in the beginning of the year, the latter had accidentally removed one of the eyelashes of Kim Kardashian. The mother of Stormi had then suggested to his sister to make a wish, as suggested by the tradition. However, the wife of Kanye West has deniedon the pretext that she wanted to keep her wishes for it. Kylie Jenner has therefore been removed, which caused the annoyance of his eldest daughter. “I just wanted you to fight again on Instagram “said Kim, dépitée. And to conclude : “Now my wish will not come true “. It will be for the next time, Kim ! At present, only 2 million subscribers between them…

