this blond perfect sublimait his hair cut, (you like ?)

Followed by more than 4.3 million users on Instagram, Celine Dion shares her looks, often shifted, but also regular highlights of his life with his fans. Recently, the singer 52-year-old has posted an old shot where she appears with a sublime golden blonde, is a hair color perfect to adopt after 50 years : a golden blond that shone beautifully in her face. As a caption, the artist has written : “I am honored to join @glblctzn and many, many others to support the health workers who are on the front lines in this fight against the #COVID19. Join us on April 18 for One World : #TogetherAtHome in support of @WHO and to its solidarity fund. Be one of us”. A shot that has not gone unnoticed by its fans, who have been many to comment on in different languages, to emphasize its beauty, but also her selflessness.

Celine Dion : very active on social networks since the beginning of the confinement

Confined with his three children (René-Charles and twins Eddy and Nelson), the canadian singer is particularly active on social networks since the containment has been implemented in many countries, in order to avoid the spread of the virus Covid-19. The interpreter of My heart will go on has, in particular, posted a lot of pictures of her younger, by revealing particular curly hair and thick eyebrows years ago, or even with a fringe of very short during his childhood. The celebrity international has also produced several video front-facing camera show with make-up more glamorous than ever, to support their community in these difficult times.

>>> See the photo of Céline Dion with a gorgeous blonde

Click here to see the rest“data-reactid=”23″>(…) Click here to see the rest