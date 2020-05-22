this bodybuildeuse is his look-alike

We found the lookalike of Jennifer Lopez and the resemblance is crazy !

It seems that we all have look-alikes in the world. For Jennifer Lopez, no need to search for. This bodybuildeuse american looks like him as two drops of water, both on the face than on his body toned and muscular.

Jay from Houston, a dead ringer for Jlo

On Instagram, Jay from Houston regularly publishes photos of her in a sports outfit or selfies in front of the mirror, just like Jennifer Lopez. The resemblance is totally striking. Jay from Houston has the same hairstyle as the interpreter of Jenny from the block, long hair, golden-yellow, sometimes smooth or wavy, often in a pony tail. She makes up her eyes, and wears large hoop earrings, details that do not deceive.

Side body, the two women seem to share the passion for the sport and weight training. The silhouette of Jay from Houston is very toned and well muscled. And for good reason, it is bodybuildeuse ! In parallel, she launched her brand of sports clothing Lift Within.

A meeting is scheduled ?

Many subscribers have asked if she was Jennifer Lopez. And you can understand why ! On some shots, it is difficult to make the difference.

As many look-alikes, one might expect to see a photo of the two women met. Jay from Houston would have asked Jennifer Lopez for a meeting to take the break together, but it would not have received a response for the moment. Can-soon-to-be ?