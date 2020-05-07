this coffee maker knows how to reproduce the intro of “Stronger” by Britney Spears

Sometimes, it is a sign of destiny that we cannot ignore indefinitely. While staying in a hotel, a user has had a revelation : the sound of her coffee machine reproduces the same sound as the intro the song Stronger Britney Spears. Troubled by this unexpected discovery, the actress and musician @saaasdfghjkl (this is his nickname, not a typo) immediately tweeted, video to support.
If you want to compare for yourself, here is the introduction to the piece in question.
And if it was possible to think that this was an isolated case : it is nothing. Many other internet users, owners of the same coffee machine, have also testified of this supernatural phenomenon.
