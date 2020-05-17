this controversy on which it would be well gone into a full pandemic

In recent years, Kim Kardashian has proven that she was a business woman extraordinaire. While Kylie Jenner has become the youngest billionaire in history at just 20 years old, her older sister has nothing to envy financial side. After having founded his cosmetics brand KKW Beauty, in 2017, the wife of Kanye West has launched a collection of fragrances whose sales have allowed him to pocket $ 14 million… in five minutes ! But the star of reality tv always wants more. In 2019, Kim K launched her line of underwear called SKIMS. A brand today under the fire of criticism on social networks.

Kim Kardashian is facing a new scandal

This Saturday 16 may, Kim Kardashian has proudly announced that the masks were available at $ 8 on the site of his brand SKIMS. What roar of many internet users, who accuse the mom of North, San, Chicago, and Psalm to take advantage of the health crisis to enrich themselves. “I make my own masks, thank you. Give them to people in need instead of wanting to make more money while you’re already rich, ” responded a user on Twitter. “Aren’t you ashamed of making money on poor people. Please boycott this family, ” wrote another. “How dare you use the Covid-19 to make money. You should give these masks in hospitals “, can we also read.

Despite this controversy, the masks of the mark SKIMS are sold as small

