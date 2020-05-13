This could be Batman vs Superman, with Colin Farrell and Jude Law

During the decade which preceded the inauguration of the DCEU by Zack Snyder, and the confrontation for the first time the Man of Steel and guardian of Gotham City, a film was shown about this fight is colossal. Intruder on his script, was the author Akiva Goldsman, winner of the Oscar of A Bright Mind (2001) and experimented in the genre of super-hero movies such as Batman Eternally (1995). In a recent interview, the writer explained how this could be Batman vs Supermanwith the histrions Colin Farrell there Law Jude leading the cast.

It should be noted that Warner Bros. had already planned to film “live” with the characters more emblematic of DC Comics since the beginning of the 21st century. In other words, years before the super-heroes do not saturate the big screen, and that the universe film does not become a trend.

The German Wolfgang Petersen (Troy) has been signed to direct the project, while two young british stars were being considered to take on the main roles. In the role of Superman, it was going to be the London Jude Law; in the role of Batman, the Irish Colin Farrell was supposed to appear.

The first draft of the script was designed by Andrew Kevin Walker (Se7en), but after his departure, the post went to Akiva Goldsman, who has been working on its own version between 2002 and 2003.

Speaking in recent days with Collider, Goldsman has searched through the details of the argument which has permeated the pages he has written, which never could be made to the audiovisual sector.

“We were in pre-production and [el proyecto] it was the one thing the darker than you’ve ever seen“Explains the writer experienced. “It started with the funeral of Alfred. Bruce was in love and had given up being Batman. [Más adelante] the Joker kills his wife, and then you find out that all of this was a lie, that the beloved has been done by the Joker to corrupt Bruce. “

Although Goldsman does not indicate the reasons which would trigger the battle between the Kryptonian and Batman, with this introduction, it is understood that the intentions of make a certain coarseness to the adaptations of DC have even preceded The Night Knight by Christopher Nolan. Linked to this, the american writer assumes that – at that time – the world was not yet ready to explore such stories on the big screen.

“It was a time where you could design this kind of story as a script, but they could never land in the worldGoldsman added to Collider. “One way or another, the expectations of the subject – whether from the public, companies or managers – were out of step with the way we imagined. [la historia] when we put it on paper.

To what extent would you have been delighted to see Jude Law and Colin Farrell in the roles that have finally done Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck for Batman v Superman (2016)?

For the moment, none is stranger to super-heroes: Law has already made his debut in the MCU via Captain Marvel (2018) and Farrell, we will soon see as Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin in The Batman.