this council is crucial given by Nicolas Sarkozy before his speech

Monday, April 13, Emmanuel Macron has created the surprise during his last televised speech. If the French were expecting an extension of the duration of the confinement, they jumped up from the sofa, hearing a head of State announce a possible déconfinement progressive from the 11th of may next. A date is even considering a return to school. As reported by Le Parisien, the president took the decision of such an announcement despite the notice of ” its own scientific council, which is divided, of which a large part of the members advocated that schools re-opened later, according to the executive. “And if the president” is freed of the constraints and burdens that weighed on him “, it is mainly because of the advice of other policies according to the newspaper.

An important tip

Before his speech, and his big decision, Emmanuel Macron has consulted with François Hollande, François Bayrou or Nicolas Sarkozy. The former president even gave a very important advice : “You need to take your risk. “A phrase that has obviously resonated in the head of the State. And the latter has also been requested by many others and would have received “dozens of emails and SMS from all those who want to put their grain of salt,” revealed a close. Remains to be seen whether the déconfinement will eventually be possible at this date given the evolution of the pandemic.

The re-opening of schools as quickly also cringe many parents of students and

