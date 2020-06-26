this day, it is learned that, in the tabloids, his girlfriend the wrong…

On the 14th of July next, will be in the cinemas the film ” Divorce Club “. This new feature of the movie that was supposed to come out in cinemas the 25th of march last, has been entirely designed and manufactured by Michaël Youn, who, after having proven his talent as an actor, is to go behind the camera. In this comedy, Arnaud Ducret plays the role of a man who discovers that his wife is cheating.

Of the already-seen by Michaël Youn, who has already experienced an experience in the past. This Thursday 25th of June 2020, the comedian and actor has relied on the topic of Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine, on the tv program ” C à vous “.

“ I have discovered on the cover of a people magazine that my wife was cheating on me” let loose with honesty. “ I didn’t know it, I discovered it in the magazine. So yes, what happens…” he said when Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine asked if this type of scenario only happens in the cinema.

A famous Spanish actress unfaithful

If at the beginning Michaël Youn as not to give the name of his ex-girlfriend was unfaithful, it is possible to understand that it is after hearing the second anecdote : “I went to Vancouver for the birthday of my girlfriend of the time, it was a surprise. She was in the process of conversion there, and waited for me at the hotel. I have seen it come back, it was with the producer of the film, and I have seen them getting a smack… I was with my bouquet of flowers from a scam, then I can go back to 16,000 km to go back to Paris” I explained about Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine surprised.

There is No doubt that is the beautiful Elsa Pataky, who has been in a relationship with Michael Youn between 2004 and 2006, after they met at the filming of the movie ” Iznogoud “. If she is now married to australian actor Chris Hemsworth, Michaël Youn he, file the perfect love with Isabelle Funaro, the mother of his two children.

> Read also : Michaël Youn : this singer is very angry with him after a discussion that ends up in the emergency room

Leonor De La Source