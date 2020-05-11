this day she cried !

Introduced to the public in 2007 after the publication of an infamous sex tape that she had recorded with her ex-boyfriend Ray J, this is only in 2013, and thanks to Kanye West, Kim Kardashian access to international renown. Become a fashion icon thanks to the makeover express to the one who will be her husband, the bimbo tells the story of this week in the columns of the New York Magazine in her first photo shoot with the royalty of the fashion.

Kris Jenner has been stealing the spotlight

She remembers that her “jaw dropped” when Carine Roitfeld was suggested at the Met Ball to the cover of her magazine, CR, dressed by Riccardo Tisci and photographed by Karl Lagerfeld. Kim Kardashian arrives in Paris, pregnant with her first child. On the set, she meets with the Kaiser, before he is amazed by… Kris Jenner !

Kim Kardashian remembers that on this day, his mother had had the good idea of landing in a total look Chanel of the 80s. An outfit designed with a pair of leggings, boots, a blazer, a turtleneck, earrings, bracelets, gloves, sunglasses and a beret, fully signed Karl.

Olivier Rousteing catching the blow

So well that it is ultimately the momager, who has received at the hands of Karl Lagerfeld the bag that he offers to all those who ask for it… Crazy jealousy, Kim Kardashian plague even now : “he gives the fucking bag to my mother. And it was a clutch LEGO Swarovski crystal which has never been made”. She will cry, even in the bathroom, she said, until his best friend, Olivier Rousteing, will forward in his hotel room the entire collection, Balmain… Phew !

>> See also : VIDEO – Kim Kardashian in TPMP Cyril Hanouna explodes : “she is horny and more !”

F. A