This decision is incomprehensible that upset his fans

People and royalty

His fans want him.

While his performance was highly anticipated, the singer decided not to sing for the show’s charitable canadian ” Stronger Together, All together “.

Read also >

The canadian singer had to offer a benefit to its fans, as it had done earlier for ” One world : Together at Home “, set on foot by Lady Gaga. But for an unexplained reason, this is an old video that Celine Dion has decided to disseminate. A video that she had already posted a few days earlier on his account Instagram.

After this disappointing broadcast, his fans weren’t tender with it. ” America has the right to an unforgettable performance, and Canada has a recorded message weeks ago ? It is sad. It is offensive for Canada“could I read it on Twitter. Another tweet overwhelms the singer :” She would have been able to make an effort. Recycle a message of the social networks a week ago, really ? “. ” At least, do not say that you are a participant when it is just a video “can we also meet on the social network.